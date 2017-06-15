Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Is Happening, And Boxing World Is Pissed

In recent weeks, critics opposing a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight had spoken in hypotheticals: It would be bad for the sport of boxing. McGregor wouldn’t stand a chance against Mayweather in the boxing ring.
But that all changed Tuesday night.
Mayweather vs. McGregor is officially official, meaning we will, in fact, watch a UFC star try to defeat the world’s greatest boxer at his own game on Aug. 26. The bout will be incredible entertainment and make truckloads of money for everyone involved. But as for the actual product? Let’s just say the boxing community isn’t looking forward to it.
Here’s how some boxing fans and critics reacted to Tuesday’s news.
These reactions are in line with comments by boxing legends like Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya, who believe the crossover fight is a terrible idea for boxing, especially if McGregor makes the bout competitive or somehow finds a way to win.
Of course, most think “The Notorious” won’t even sniff victory in Las Vegas.
The bottom line, though, is that fans likely will make this the largest pay-per-view event in television history. And even the critics will be joining the watch party.
