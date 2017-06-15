Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Is Happening, And Boxing World Is Pissed

Share this:

In recent weeks, critics opposing a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight had spoken in hypotheticals: It would be bad for the sport of boxing. McGregor wouldn’t stand a chance against Mayweather in the boxing ring.

But that all changed Tuesday night.

Mayweather vs. McGregor is officially official, meaning we will, in fact, watch a UFC star try to defeat the world’s greatest boxer at his own game on Aug. 26. The bout will be incredible entertainment and make truckloads of money for everyone involved. But as for the actual product? Let’s just say the boxing community isn’t looking forward to it.

Here’s how some boxing fans and critics reacted to Tuesday’s news.

A complete rookie/amateur "boxer" is fighting one of the best of this era? What is this? WWE? What a disgrace to boxing! #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/mEq24iQFY3 — Eb (@mothatruckin_eb) June 14, 2017

The most pathetic dagger to #boxing has been done. A legend of the sport prepares to lose it against a #ufc champ. He needs the money… — John Hutchinson (@jono_1984) June 14, 2017

This is not how you grow boxing. This is driving a stake right through its heart. Shameful https://t.co/1sIbdcTGc9 — Caleb (@LarryBoyBarese) June 14, 2017

OK, let me just make myself clear. #MayweatherMcGregor is an absurd fight for casual sports dummies. Not serious #boxing or #UFC fans — Umar Lee (@PenofUmar) June 14, 2017

These reactions are in line with comments by boxing legends like Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya, who believe the crossover fight is a terrible idea for boxing, especially if McGregor makes the bout competitive or somehow finds a way to win.

Of course, most think “The Notorious” won’t even sniff victory in Las Vegas.

'Conor McGregor is a NOVICE boxer and has NO CHANCE against Floyd Mayweather’, Carl Froch tells talkSPORT LISTEN: https://t.co/NOIB21ImT2 pic.twitter.com/y6NVD4Ib0n — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 15, 2017

“Conor McGregor has exactly a zero percent chance in this fight.” –@maxkellerman pic.twitter.com/2KX73QbhAQ — First Take (@FirstTake) June 15, 2017

How the #MayweatherMcGregor fight is going to go down 😂 pic.twitter.com/r7t5IPWccx — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) June 14, 2017

Floyd only an 8-1 favorite?! Can I borrow $8,000,000 from someone, I'm trying to make a mill. — James (@FoloPunch) June 14, 2017

My best case scenario for #MayweatherMcGregor : Floyd smacks Connor around for 3 rds, Connor starts throwing kicks, riot ensues. 🔥🔥🔥 — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) June 14, 2017

The bottom line, though, is that fans likely will make this the largest pay-per-view event in television history. And even the critics will be joining the watch party.

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor is one of the most ridiculous events (it's not a fight) that I've heard about. And yes, I will pay for it. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) June 15, 2017

