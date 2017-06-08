Here Are 10 NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Award Candidates For 2017

Share this:

Don’t call it a comeback.

Actually, go ahead. Call it a comeback.

The Sports Daily on Thursday identified 10 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award candidates for the 2017 season. The list consists of players who have made their mark in the NFL yet were either injured, suspended, retired or just not very good in 2016.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson won the award for the 2016 season after missing the entire 2015 campaign with a torn ACL. His recognition came on the heels of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry winning the award in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

So, who will follow in those guys’ footsteps? Allow TSD to explore some possibilities.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images