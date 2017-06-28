Isaiah Thomas Now Is Blatantly Recruiting Blake Griffin To Celtics On Instagram

Share this:

NBA’s silly season already is in full swing.

The Houston Rockets reportedly are acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal that could have a ripple effect across the league. Among those most directly impacted is Clippers star Blake Griffin, who reportedly is entering free agency and potentially could land elsewhere if L.A. opts for a rebuild.

Apparently no one knows this more than Boston Celtics point guard and Instagram recruiter extraordinaire Isaiah Thomas. When SLAM Magazine posted an Instagram photo of Clippers stars Griffin, Paul and DeAndre Jordan signaling the end of “Lob City,” Thomas swooped in with about the least subtle recruiting pitch we’ve seen.

Isaiah Thomas is doing Isaiah Thomas things. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/CZ9G5AXkpO — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 28, 2017

“(Helluva) run,” Thomas wrote in the comment section. “Now Blake come on over to Boston.”

Thomas, as you’ll recall, started following Griffin on Instagram last week, so he’s clearly doing his due diligence in the Instagram recruiting game.

But “The Little Guy” wasn’t done yet. Shortly after his Griffin chime-in, Thomas turned around and liked a CSN New England post touting him, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Paul George as Boston’s potential “Dream Team.”

Recruiter Isaiah is the best Isaiah. pic.twitter.com/fFfb1z1ukh — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 28, 2017

Thomas’ wife, who goes by the Instagram handle, “kayla_jasmin_,” also liked the post.

It’s possible the All-Star point guard is revealing the Celtics’ true offseason intentions with this flurry of activity on the ‘Gram. It’s also possible Thomas is just sitting on his couch liking random posts and messing with all of us. Either way, it’s going to be a long summer.

