Jets Trade Former First-Round Pick Calvin Pryor To Browns For Ex-Jets Linebacker

The New York Jets are moving on from Calvin Pryor, just a few years after taking him in the first round.

The Jets traded the defensive back to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis.

New York drafted Pryor with the 18th pick of the first round in 2014 out of Louisville, and while he’s been a decent contributor, he’s yet to live up to the potential usually associated with being a first-round pick. Now Cleveland is hoping a fresh start can give Pryor a second chance at being a legitimate impact player on defense.

“Calvin is a young, experienced safety that has upside,” Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement released by the club. “We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete.”

The Jets certainly are familiar with Davis; they drafted the Arkansas State linebacker in the third round of the 2012 draft. He appeared in 64 games (51 starts) over four seasons with the Jets, recording 220 tackles before signing with the Browns prior to the 2016 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images