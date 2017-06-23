Jimmy Butler Didn’t Like How Some Parts Of Bulls Trade Were Handled

Share this:

Jimmy Butler never seemed to want to leave the Chicago Bulls, a franchise that also seemed hesitant to start a rebuild by trading their superstar forward.

But after nearly two years of rumors, Butler finally was dealt during Thursday night’s NBA Draft. He was moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with the No. 16 pick, in exchange for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick.

Minnesota didn’t give up much, to be honest.

For Butler, the trade ends a wild process, one he wasn’t 100 percent thrilled about.

“It’s crazy because there was me talking with guys about Cleveland, then all the outside rumors with Boston, Minnesota, Phoenix, then the feeling that I’m not going anywhere,’’ Butler said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I mean I had so many people telling me what could possibly happen, but I just got to the point where I stopped paying attention to it.

“It’s crazy because it reminds you of what a business this is. You can’t get mad at anybody. I’m not mad, I’m not. I just don’t like the way some things were handled, but it’s OK.’’

Butler now joins a talented core in Minnesota that includes former No. 1 overall draft picks Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

The Timberwolves should be a playoff team with Butler in the fold, and not having to deal with trade rumors and questions about his future might allow the veteran swingman to have a very productive 2017-18 season.

