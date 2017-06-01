John Daly Has Some Pretty Simple Advice For Tiger Woods: ‘This Stuff Will Pass’

Share this:

John Daly is no stranger to the lowest of lows, so it’s relatively unsurprising he has some advice for Tiger Woods.

Daly’s carved out a nice little comeback for himself over the last decade or so after continued issues with vices — booze, food and gambling, to name a few — marred the first half of his career.

Daly is now (relatively) clean, but he can relate to Woods’ recent issues after the former world No. 1 was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Monday morning.

Daly, in an interview with TMZ Sports, weighed in, giving Woods some advice. Daly thinks Woods’ best course of action is to, well, get back on the course.

That’s not terrible advice, especially coming from Daly who eventually returned to the course and has even found success on the Champions Tour. However, if Woods needs help, he probably should seek that before returning to the links.

