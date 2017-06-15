Kirk Cousins Apparently Had A Great Time Golfing With Donald Trump Last Weekend

Share this:

Kirk Cousins and Peyton Manning now have something in common — off the field, anyway.

The Washington Redskins quarterback spent the weekend playing golf with a very famous companion: the president of the United States. Cousins joined Donald Trump and two others Saturday for a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J., according to the Washington Post.

Golfing with current and former quarterbacks apparently is a trend for the president, who recently hit the links with Manning in Virginia. But while Manning was tight-lipped about his round with Trump, Cousins had no problem chatting about his meetup with the POTUS.

“Great experience,” Cousins said Wednesday after the Redskins’ practice, via the Post. “I didn’t ever think that would happen. Had a good enough time that if there’s any former presidents in the D.C. area that want to give me a call, I’d love to meet them at one of the courses around here. I know lots of them are members at these courses and I’m not, so I’d love to get on and get to meet them. Republican, Democrat, left, right, I’d love an invite.”

That’s spoken like a man who knows not to pick political sides in D.C.

Of course, what Cousins is most interested in is a new contract, as Washington still hasn’t signed the 28-year-old QB to a long-term deal. If the club doesn’t do so before July 15, he’ll play out the 2017 season under the franchise tag for the second straight year.

