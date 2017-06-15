LeBron James Has Great Response To Draymond Green’s ‘Quickie’ Shirt

LeBron James is notorious for taking a break from social media during the NBA playoffs. But once the postseason is over, all bets are off.
James’ Instagram activity started early Thursday morning, as the Cleveland Cavaliers star shot a video of himself back in the gym, showing off a new shaved head look.
King James’ new haircut got a rise out of pretty much everyone, including Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward was enjoying his team’s NBA championship parade Thursday, but he found time to troll the newly bald James.
This hardly was Green’s only troll shot directed at James and the Cavs on Thursday. The Warriors forward wore a shirt that read “Quickie” during his team’s festivities, making fun of Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arenas, as well as the fact that the Warriors bounce the Cavaliers from the Finals in quick fashion.
And James found Green’s t-shirt choice as a perfect window for a clever retort.
Green, of course, has the ultimate bragging rights as his team won the title, but you have to respect James for clapping back.
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP