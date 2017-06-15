LeBron James Has Great Response To Draymond Green’s ‘Quickie’ Shirt

Share this:

LeBron James is notorious for taking a break from social media during the NBA playoffs. But once the postseason is over, all bets are off.

James’ Instagram activity started early Thursday morning, as the Cleveland Cavaliers star shot a video of himself back in the gym, showing off a new shaved head look.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

King James’ new haircut got a rise out of pretty much everyone, including Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward was enjoying his team’s NBA championship parade Thursday, but he found time to troll the newly bald James.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

This hardly was Green’s only troll shot directed at James and the Cavs on Thursday. The Warriors forward wore a shirt that read “Quickie” during his team’s festivities, making fun of Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arenas, as well as the fact that the Warriors bounce the Cavaliers from the Finals in quick fashion.

And James found Green’s t-shirt choice as a perfect window for a clever retort.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Green, of course, has the ultimate bragging rights as his team won the title, but you have to respect James for clapping back.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images