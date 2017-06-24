Martellus Bennett Compares Super Bowl-Winning With Something Most Can Relate To

Share this:

Tweet







Who can blame Martellus Bennett for wanting more cake.

The Green Bay Packers tight end appeared on The NFL Network’s “Total Access” on Friday and explained the difference between watching his brother Michael Bennett win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and winning one himself with the New England Patriots earlier this year. Bennett then dropped this gem in comparing his motivation for winning again to a treat-lover’s pursuit of more cake.

“Once you get that taste (of winning the Super Bowl), you’re like ‘this is why I do those extra sprints and all that extra running, all that extra time in the film room,'” Bennett said. “Before that, it’s like ‘why am I doing this? We don’t have a chance to get there.’ So it’s this extra motivation like you get a piece of cake, and once you eat it you’re like ‘ooh, I need to get another slice, and I want to go to a place where trying to get that cake I’m trying to eat.”

Bennett followed that poetic gold by describing the Patriots’ Super Bowl-ring ceremony and afterparty as the end of the road for a team that has undergone several changes since February, including his and LeGarrett Blount’s departures for new pastures.

We won’t know until at least 2018 how the cake tastes in Green Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images