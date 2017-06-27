Matt Ryan’s Fight Against Adversity Shown In Brilliant Gatorade Commercial

Share this:

Many of the best athletes didn’t enjoy the sweet taste of victory until after suffering the pain of defeat.

Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning, and even Tom Brady all faced adversity early in their careers that fueled them to become legends of their sport.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was a little more than a quarter from becoming a Super Bowl champion in February, but it was wrestled away by Brady and the New England Patriots.

Ryan is determined to prove his doubters wrong in 2017 and lead the Falcons back to the Super Bowl with the help of last season’s loss at motivation.

Gatorade’s newest commercial takes a look at Ryan’s challenge. Check it out in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images