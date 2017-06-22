NBA Draft 2017 Live Blog: Tracking Latest Picks, Rumors, Updates From Brooklyn

Share this:

BROOKLYN — Enough with the endless rumors. It’s time to make some picks.

The 2017 NBA Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Barclays Center. The Philadelphia 76ers now own the No. 1 overall pick after trading with the Boston Celtics and are expected to draft Washington’s Markelle Fultz.

But after that, things could get interesting. The Los Angeles Lakers may or may not be a slam dunk to take UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, and the Celtics have a number of options at No. 3.

NESN.com is on the scene with all of the latest updates, from draft picks to potential trades to LaVar Ball’s antics. Let’s get started.

Trade: The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have acquired Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls are getting Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th pick, per sources. Bulls keep 16th pick. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 22, 2017

Pick No. 1: Philadelphia 76ers –Markelle Fultz, guard, Washington

The 76ers did what everyone expected after they acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Boston Celtics. Fultz is a talented scorer and will fit nicely alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

7:36 p.m.: The Utah Jazz have their eye on acquiring a starting point guard.

League source says Jazz could look to trade a future 1st-rd pick for Patrick Beverley to hedge against George Hill leaving. #NBAdraft2017 — Jordan Brenner (@JordanBrenner) June 22, 2017

7:36 p.m.: The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock.

7:26 p.m.: The Celtics might have found their man in Josh Jackson.

Rumors of Josh Jackson working out for Celtics at the eleventh hour under the cover of darkness. The draft >>> — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) June 22, 2017

7:26 p.m.: The Boston Celtics probably made their final offer for Kristaps Porzingis.

.@mcten said Celtics offered No. 3 pick, either Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart and maybe another pick for Porzingis. But Knicks wanted more. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) June 22, 2017

7:24 p.m.: The Raptors are looking to make a move.

A couple of league sources have told me that Raps are looking into moving Jonas Valanciunas and the No.23 pick. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) June 22, 2017

7:11 p.m.: It looks like the Denver Nuggets could active on the trade front tonight.

As @ChrisBHaynes notes, Denver point guard Emmanuel Mudiay is definitely available in trade. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) June 22, 2017

7:05 p.m.: Everyone is seated here at the Barclays Center. Waiting on NBA commissioner Adam Silver to come to the podium.

6:45 p.m.: Kansas head coach Bill Self has made his way over to Josh Jackson’s table to chat with his former star. We’ve got 15 minutes to go.

Kansas' Bill Self in the house to watch his former Jayhawk get drafted. pic.twitter.com/KxV7QqmizG — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 22, 2017

6:35 p.m.: We’re just under 30 minutes away, and the prospects have taken a seat with their families.

Josh Jackson and family, obviously discussing how they can't wait for the Celtics to draft him. pic.twitter.com/9tugFaFdvm — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 22, 2017

6:15 p.m.: In case you’re wondering — yes, LaVar Ball and family are here.

The Ball clan holding court, per usual. pic.twitter.com/uE06XjOerN — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 22, 2017

6 p.m.: The players have started to filter in, and that means an obligatory photo shoot.

All smiles for the potential draftees during their photo op. pic.twitter.com/t7ydepYiLK — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 22, 2017

5:30 p.m. ET: How could we visit Brooklyn and pass up a chance to take a shot at the Nets?

Producing Celtics lottery picks since 2014. pic.twitter.com/CcTDimlZ1q — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) June 22, 2017

