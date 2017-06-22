NBA Draft 2017 Live Blog: Tracking Latest Picks, Rumors, Updates From Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Enough with the endless rumors. It’s time to make some picks.
The 2017 NBA Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Barclays Center. The Philadelphia 76ers now own the No. 1 overall pick after trading with the Boston Celtics and are expected to draft Washington’s Markelle Fultz.
But after that, things could get interesting. The Los Angeles Lakers may or may not be a slam dunk to take UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, and the Celtics have a number of options at No. 3.
Let's get started.
Trade: The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have acquired Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.
Pick No. 1: Philadelphia 76ers –Markelle Fultz, guard, Washington
The 76ers did what everyone expected after they acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Boston Celtics. Fultz is a talented scorer and will fit nicely alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
7:36 p.m.: The Utah Jazz have their eye on acquiring a starting point guard.
7:36 p.m.: The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock.
7:26 p.m.: The Celtics might have found their man in Josh Jackson.
7:26 p.m.: The Boston Celtics probably made their final offer for Kristaps Porzingis.
7:24 p.m.: The Raptors are looking to make a move.
7:11 p.m.: It looks like the Denver Nuggets could active on the trade front tonight.
7:05 p.m.: Everyone is seated here at the Barclays Center. Waiting on NBA commissioner Adam Silver to come to the podium.
6:45 p.m.: Kansas head coach Bill Self has made his way over to Josh Jackson’s table to chat with his former star. We’ve got 15 minutes to go.
6:35 p.m.: We’re just under 30 minutes away, and the prospects have taken a seat with their families.
6:15 p.m.: In case you’re wondering — yes, LaVar Ball and family are here.
6 p.m.: The players have started to filter in, and that means an obligatory photo shoot.
5:30 p.m. ET: How could we visit Brooklyn and pass up a chance to take a shot at the Nets?
