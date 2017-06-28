NBA Rumors: Clippers Believe They Can Re-Sign Blake Griffin After Chris Paul Trade

Share this:

The Los Angeles Clippers might be on the verge of a massive rebuild, but don’t tell them that.

The Clippers reportedly have agreed to trade soon-to-be free agent point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, who appear ready to make some more big moves of their own. And L.A. might be in danger of losing one of its other stars, too, with Blake Griffin set to opt out of his contract and hit free agency.

But the Clippers apparently haven’t given up hope on bringing Griffin back. In fact, they believe the Paul trade “clears the way” for them to re-sign the forward, per the Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner.

The Clippers now believe this clear the way for team to sign Blake Griffin, per source — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2017

So, L.A. doesn’t appear ready to blow it up quite yet. But if the Clippers’ master plan doesn’t work, that might be their only option remaining.

