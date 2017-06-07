NBA Rumors: Kings Could Pay Big Price To Move Up To Draft De’Aaron Fox

Share this:

The Sacramento Kings have their eye on a certain NBA draft prospect, but they might have to move up in order to secure him.

The Kings own the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks in the 2017 NBA Draft and reportedly could be interested in packaging those two picks together to move up and take De’Aaron Fox.

ESPN’s Chad Ford reported in his latest mock draft the Kings are enamored with the Kentucky point guard and might pay a steep price to ensure he comes to Sacramento.

“There’s talk inside the organization about combining picks Nos. 5 and 10 to move up in the draft to secure Fox,” Ford wrote. “If they found a taker, that would be a high price to pay to move up two to three spots.”

The Kings’ problem is it’s highly unlikely the Boston Celtics (No. 1 overall pick), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 2 overall pick) or Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 overall pick) would be willing to move down, as all three have their respective eye on one of the top prospects.

The Phoenix Suns own the fourth-overall selection but there is no guarantee that Fox will slide past the 76ers who are in need of a point guard.

Of course, if the Lakers don’t love Lonzo Ball’s workout, then the Purple and Gold might be willing to slide down, or they could just take Fox themselves.

Your move, Kings.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images