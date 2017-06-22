NBA Rumors: Knicks Shopping Kristaps Porzingis, Targeting Josh Jackson

Share this:

The New York Knicks seem to have their eyes set on one particular player in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and they’re reportedly willing to part with one of their star players in order to pick him.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Knicks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis with the hopes of moving up to the top four in the draft with hopes of selecting Kansas’ Josh Jackson.

Knicks have made calls about Kristaps Porzingis, aiming for a top-four pick to get Josh Jackson. – @WojVerticalNBA https://t.co/zT5sHvQJGZ — The Vertical (@TheVertical) June 22, 2017

Looking at the teams that pick in the top four, one team sticks out as a legitimate trade partner: the Boston Celtics, who pick at No. 3. The Celtics certainly have more than enough assets to put together a package for Porzingis, and rumors have circulated that the C’s are, in fact, interested in potentially trading for the Latvian big man.

Of course, it would take much more than a top-four pick for a team to pry Porzingis away from the Knicks. In the case of the Celtics, they probably would have to part with at least one of its proven and/or young talents, such as Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

It would then be up to Danny Ainge to decide whether or not a trade for Porzingis is worth potentially mortgaging Boston’s future. At 7-foot-3, Porzingis brings elite size and a strong scoring touch. The Celtics have been in dire need for help in the interior, and the 21-year-old Knicks star would bring that in spades.

And much like Ainge, Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson isn’t afraid to pull the trigger on a big trade, even if it involves a supremely unique talent.

Phil Jackson on Kristaps: "As much as we love this guy, we have to do what's best for the club." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

The Knicks might be hard-pressed to find a deal by draft night, but if they truly are that high on Jackson, Porzingis could be on his way out of New York.

