NBA Rumors: LeBron James’ Wife Wants To Live In Los Angeles Full-Time

Rumors of LeBron James heading to the Western Conference after the 2017-18 NBA season aren’t getting any quieter.

James can opt out of his contract at the end of next season, and while his desired destination is unknown, his wife, Savannah Brinson, reportedly has a desire to live full-time in Los Angeles, according to Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding.

“Cleveland’s loss in the 2017 NBA Finals has led Lakers officials to hear more whispers about James’ interest in a final chapter in Los Angeles, where his wife would like to live full time, per sources,” Ding wrote.

James has a home in Los Angeles and his family’s wishes likely will play a huge factor in where he finishes his career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals might have shown James the limitations his current team has. If the Cavs are unable to improve by acquiring a star like Jimmy Butler or Paul George, there might not be much of a reason for James to stay in Cleveland.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that James could head to the Los Angeles Lakers and be joined by George, who already has made his desire to play for the Purple and Gold known.

If James’ wife really wants to live full-time in Los Angeles, he might already be packing his bags. Happy wife, happy life.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images