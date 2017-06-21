NBA Rumors: Rockets Eyeing Chris Paul, Three Other Big-Name Free Agents

Share this:

The Houston Rockets evidently have big summer plans.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Wednesday, citing league sources, that Houston is aggressively pursuing trades leading up to Thursday’s NBA draft in order to create the financial flexibility necessary to go after a marquee free agent this offseason. The Rockets’ list of potential free-agent targets is impressive, especially with Houston coming off a 55-win season led by James Harden’s stellar play.

Sources told Stein the Rockets have at least four top-tier free agents in their sights: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry and Paul Millsap.

Free Agency Scuttle: Houston is making Ryan Anderson/Lou Williams/Patrick Beverley available via trade to create summer spending flexibility — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

The Rockets like all those players, but it was also clear in GM Daryl Morey's recent visit with @ZachLowe_NBA that Houston has big plans. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry … four free agents Houston, according to league sources, plans to pursue in July, — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

The order in which Houston intends to pursue those players is unclear, but one source close to the situation told ESPN on Wednesday to expect the Rockets to go “hard” after Paul, a nine-time All-Star coming off his sixth season with the Los Angeles Clippers after spending his first six seasons with the Hornets.

These rumblings come amid reports that Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has been given a four-year contract extension that’ll take him through the 2021-22 season. Clearly, the Rockets have faith in his ability to build an NBA Finals contender.

