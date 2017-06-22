NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Eyeing Trade Package For Bulls’ Jimmy Butler?

Share this:

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be a dark horse in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, opposing executives believe the T-Wolves are considering using their No. 7 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft as part of a package to try to reengage the Chicago Bulls on a possible trade for Butler.

There was a report earlier this week that Minnesota had preliminary talks with Chicago about Butler, but nothing appeared to come from it, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have continued to be the teams most frequently linked to the three-time All-Star. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that the Cavs aren’t going to land Butler due to their inability to trade Kevin Love, though, so perhaps that will open the door for a surprise team, like the T-Wolves, to swoop in.

Begley noted Cleveland’s unsuccessful pursuit in his report Thursday, while also pointing out that sources told ESPN’s Marc Stein that Butler earlier this week expressed a desire to remain in Chicago and lead the Bulls back to prominence.

Butler, who has spent his entire six-year career with Chicago, is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The 27-year-old has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team on three occasions.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images