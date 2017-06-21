NFL Rumors: Ex-Jet David Harris, Patriots Agree To Two-Year Contract

Share this:

David Harris is crossing over to the dark side (or joining the good guys, depending on who you ask).

The longtime New York Jets linebacker has agreed to a two-year contract with the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a source.

Former Jets LB David Harris has reached agreement on a two-year deal with…the New England Patriots, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2017

Harris has spent his entire 10-year career with the Jets since being selected by New York in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. The Jets cut ties with the 33-year-old earlier this month, though, paving the way for him to join the team’s biggest rival.

This isn’t the first time Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has stolen talent from a fellow AFC East team, either, as Schefter pointed out. It also comes amid a busy offseason for the defending Super Bowl champions, who again look loaded going into the 2017 campaign.

Patriots keep stockpiling from AFC East: LB David Harris, CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Mike Gillislee, WR Chris Hogan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2017

Patriots veteran additions: Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, Kony Ealy, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, David Harris, Dwayne Allen. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 21, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see how Harris fits in with New England’s linebacking corps, but he’s been a solid contributor over the years. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2009, when he matched his previous career-high with 127 combined tackles and set a new career-high with 5.5 sacks.

David Harris should be a good locker room fit for #Patriots. But that’s a crowded LB room: Mcclellan, Hightower, Ninkovich, Roberts, Van Noy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 21, 2017

Harris is coming off a season with the Jets in which he totaled a team-high 95 combined tackles and half a sack.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images