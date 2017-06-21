NFL Rumors: Ex-Jet David Harris, Patriots Agree To Two-Year Contract

David Harris is crossing over to the dark side (or joining the good guys, depending on who you ask).
The longtime New York Jets linebacker has agreed to a two-year contract with the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a source.
Harris has spent his entire 10-year career with the Jets since being selected by New York in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. The Jets cut ties with the 33-year-old earlier this month, though, paving the way for him to join the team’s biggest rival.
This isn’t the first time Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has stolen talent from a fellow AFC East team, either, as Schefter pointed out. It also comes amid a busy offseason for the defending Super Bowl champions, who again look loaded going into the 2017 campaign.
It’ll be interesting to see how Harris fits in with New England’s linebacking corps, but he’s been a solid contributor over the years. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2009, when he matched his previous career-high with 127 combined tackles and set a new career-high with 5.5 sacks.
Harris is coming off a season with the Jets in which he totaled a team-high 95 combined tackles and half a sack.
Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images
