Paul George Roasts ‘Gullible’ Fans Who Thought He Was Moving From Indiana Home

It seems as though Paul George will move on from the Indiana Pacers in the near future, but the star forward hasn’t departed from The Hoosier State quite yet.

Many believed George’s time with the Pacers was finished after a photo went viral on social media showing moving trucks outside of the four-time All-Star’s Indiana home.

But after the tweet started to garner considerable attention, PG13 decided to step in and clarify why the trucks were in his neighborhood.

Y'all sure that's my moving truck or my neighbors 🤔 #GullibleToTheMedia — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) June 25, 2017

It makes sense that Pacers fans are waiting with bated breath for the decision of George’s future with the team, as he’s the best player the franchise has had in quite some time.

With that in mind, Indiana fans shouldn’t jump to conclusions, even though recent reports have indicated this likely will be his last season with the club.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images