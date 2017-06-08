Paul Pierce Doubles Down On Kevin Durant Praise With ‘Truth Hurts’ Tweet

Share this:

Paul Pierce is doubling down.

The former Boston Celtics star boldly claimed after the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals that Kevin Durant is the best basketball player in the world, and he didn’t hesitate to mention it again after Durant helped the Dubs beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 in Wednesday’s Game 3.

First, we bring you to Pierce’s Twitter.

Truth Hurts #truthjuice 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️get over it I told y'all — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 8, 2017

And he said more of the same on ESPN’s postgame coverage.

Paul Pierce agrees with Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/Jfqn21AXMn — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) June 8, 2017

The Truth (and Dwight Howard) are siding with Durant over LeBron James.

