Chris Sale Credits Teammates For Red Sox’s 7-3 Win Over Orioles

Chris Sale got the win Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, but he gave all the credit to his teammates.

The Boston Red Sox ace surrendered three runs in the first inning, but he bounced back nicely, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out nine over six innings of work in the Red Sox’s 7-3 win at Camden Yards.

To Sale, though, the win was a credit to his teammates’ ability to pick him up after a rough first frame.

To hear Sale discuss his outing, check out the video above from ‘Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images