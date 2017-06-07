Oklahoma Football Coach Bob Stoops Retiring After Stellar Career

One of the most successful college football coaches of the last 20 years is retiring.
Oklahoma football head coach Bob Stoops, a winner of 10 Big 12 conference titles, nine bowl games and a 2000 BCS national championship, is stepping down after nearly 20 seasons in charge of the prestigious program.
Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman was the first Wednesday to report the news of Stoops’ decision, citing a source. He also reported that Sooners offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will replace Stoops as head coach. Stoops was the longest-tenured head coach among the 100-plus FBS schools.
Stoops became the Sooners’ head coach in 1999 and led the program to a 190-48 record, including 14 10-win seasons. Oklahoma went 13-0 and beat Florida State in the 2001 Orange Bowl to win their only national title of this century. The program played in a bowl game in all 18 of Stoops’ seasons at the helm.
The Sooners went 11-2 with a Sugar Bowl win over Auburn in the 2016 campaign, which we now know was Stoops’ last as head coach. That’s not a bad way to go.
Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images
