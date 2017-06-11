Rob Gronkowski Got His Own Monster Truck And Could Not Have Been More Stoked

Share this:

If you’ve ever actually seen a kid in a candy store, you’ll have a good idea of how Rob Gronkowski felt this weekend.

The New England Patriots tight end, who’s sponsored by Monster Energy, stopped by Gillette Stadium on Friday to visit the Monster team ahead of Monster Jam. Gronk appeared to be enjoying the experience, but his excitement reached new heights when Monster’s crew revealed a special surprise: his very own, custom-made monster truck.

Monster posted video of Gronk lighting up like a Christmas tree upon seeing the truck, and it’s awesome.

Another highlight of the video: Watching the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end try to squeeze into the truck’s tiny cockpit.

Gronk attended the main event with a bunch of his buddies to watch his truck in action, and predictably had a blast.

Gronkowski’s truck actually did pretty well, too, as driver Buddy Tompkins took home second place in the freestyle event. Just another successful weekend in the World of Gronk.

