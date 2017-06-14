Robert Kraft Wanted Patriots To Remember Ring Ceremony ‘For The Rest Of Their Lives’

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring ceremony was a wildly extravagant event, complete with performances by Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane, a delivery of Popeye’s chicken and about two tons of confetti.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who hosted the celebration in the backyard of his Brookline, Mass., home, said he wanted to give his players a celebration for the ages to commemorate their historic Super Bowl victory.

“The odds of getting to a Super Bowl are, like, 3 percent,” Kraft said in a video posted Wednesday on the Patriots’ official website. “And then if you’re privileged to win, you want to have a party that people remember for the rest of their lives.”

Mission accomplished. Social media pictures and videos from the event showed Patriots players tearing up the dance floor while flashing their new rings, each of which features 283 individual diamonds.

“The ring symbolizes so many things, and more than just something you wear on your hand,” quarterback Tom Brady, owner of five Super Bowl rings, told Patriots.com. “The memories you have in your mind and your heart is what you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

