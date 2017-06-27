Serena Williams Fires Back At John McEnroe After Ridiculous Claim

Share this:

Serena Williams would prefer it if John McEnroe kept her name out of his mouth.

McEnroe caused a stir over the weekend when he claimed Williams would be ranked “700” if she played on the men’s circuit. The tennis star wasted no time in returning serve as she fired back at McEnroe on her Twitter account Monday.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

And she wasn’t finished.

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Williams currently is taking a break from the game due to her pregnancy, but she won the Australian Open while being eight weeks pregnant in January.

We hope McEnroe received the message loud and clear. If you came at the GOAT, you best not miss.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images