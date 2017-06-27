Tennis

Serena Williams Fires Back At John McEnroe After Ridiculous Claim

by on Mon, Jun 26, 2017 at 8:04PM
1,577

Serena Williams would prefer it if John McEnroe kept her name out of his mouth.

McEnroe caused a stir over the weekend when he claimed Williams would be ranked “700” if she played on the men’s circuit. The tennis star wasted no time in returning serve as she fired back at McEnroe on her Twitter account Monday.

And she wasn’t finished.

Williams currently is taking a break from the game due to her pregnancy, but she won the Australian Open while being eight weeks pregnant in January.

We hope McEnroe received the message loud and clear. If you came at the GOAT, you best not miss.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN