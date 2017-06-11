Steve Kerr Trolls Warriors Haters By Wearing Hilarious T-Shirt At Practice

Share this:

Tweet







Steve Kerr knows how the Warriors are viewed around the NBA, but the Golden State head coach appears to be embracing it.

The Dubs often are painted as the villains in the league, as their loaded roster is one of the most impressive the NBA has ever seen. So it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the Warriors are just one NBA Finals win away from winning their second championship in the last three years.

But if you think Kerr cares about the public’s opinion of his team, think again. Check out the shirt he wore at Warriors practice Sunday.

Steve Kerr with the "Supervillans" t-shirt pic.twitter.com/PSx53wBDPs — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 11, 2017

#Warriors Coach Steve Kerr rocking the "SuperVillians" t-shirt at practice today pic.twitter.com/bupINGH98N — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 11, 2017

So, yeah, we think Kerr is fine with the Warriors running roughshod through the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images