Super Nintendo Classic Edition Release Date, Game Library Revealed

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re still salty about not purchasing an NES Classic before it was discontinued, don’t worry, as you’re about to get another chance to relive your Nintendo glory days.

The Super Nintendo Classic Edition will hit stores Sept. 29 and cost $79.99, Nintendo announced in a press release Monday. Rumors have been swirling for months about Nintendo working on a Super NES mini, but the reveal still is a bit surprising, considering the system wasn’t a part of the company’s presentation at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all, though, can be found within the console’s library of pre-installed games. Among the 21 titles is “Star Fox 2,” the never-released sequel to the original “Star Fox” game.

Here are some of the other noteworthy games that will be available on the system: “Super Mario World,” “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars,” “Super Metroid,” “Super Punch-Out!!!,” “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” and “Donkey Kong Country.”

We know, saying “super” so many times gets old fast.

In addition to helping longtime fans revisit some of their favorite games, Nintendo is giving young gamers the chance to play games they’ve probably only heard of.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” Dough Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

As is the case with the NES Classic, the Super NES mini will come with two controllers and be playable in high definition.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo