Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick, Who Would Have More Success Without The Other?

The entire NFL is about to go on a six-week vacation between minicamp and training camp.

This period of inactivity caused one writer to debate who’s better between Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby. While discussing that article from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on this week’s episode of the “Between The Tackles” podcast, NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michael Vernava went off on a tangent about who would have more success without the other, Bill Belichick or Tom Brady.

Watch a clip of that conversation above or watch the full show here.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images