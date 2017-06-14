Sidney Crosby Better Than Tom Brady? Pittsburgh Newspaper Poses Question

Share this:

It isn’t even technically summer yet, but we apparently already have reached the dog days of sports debates.

The Penguins won their third Stanley Cup in nine seasons, leading Joshua Axelrod of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to debate with himself if Sidney Crosby is better than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Don’t worry, Axelrod wasn’t asking if Crosby is a better football (no) or hockey (hopefully) player than Brady. He was trying to figure out who is the best player in North American professional sports.

His list was narrowed down to Crosby, Brady and LeBron James. Ultimately (spoiler alert), Axelrod gave the nod to Brady because the QB “is currently in the conversation for being the greatest ever at the most valuable position in sports, and it is really hard to argue against those five rings.”

Axelrod did put Crosby ahead of James because Sid the Kid is 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals while LeBron is 3-5 in the NBA Finals after his Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Should LeBron be punished for winning more conference championships? I don’t know. Probably not, but I also don’t really care enough to think about it for an extended period of time.

We’re on Day 2 of having no football, basketball and hockey to watch, and we’ve already extinguished the Crosby vs. Brady debate. The NFL season begins in 85 days. It could be a rocky road to Sept. 7.

