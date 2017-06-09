Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘Did Not Feel’ LeBron James Kick Late In Game 3 Win

Share this:

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James threw up a desperation 3-point shot with Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala right in his face in the dying moments of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Time was running out and the Cavs trailed 116-113.

But Iguodala stripped James, who follow through with a kick toward the Warriors veteran’s groin.

Let's talk about this interesting kick by Lebron.. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/6mnjQOFaQd — Malachi (Kai) (@LightskinKai) June 8, 2017

It wouldn’t be a Cavs-Warriors game without a little bit of controversy.

For a team that’s had its fair share of dealings with inadvertent kicks — most of them coming from Draymond Green — Iguodala was relatively dismissive on the matter.

“You know what’s crazy? I did not feel it,” Iguodala said, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Intentional or not, the players had to have known there was going to be some questions about it.

The series resumes Friday, when the Warriors can sweep the Cavs with a Game 4 victory.

