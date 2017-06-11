Watch Brad Keselowski’s Awesome Interview With Ryan Blaney After Pocono Win

Share this:

Ryan Blaney put his racing abilities on full display Sunday in the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. He held off two experienced drivers, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, to earn a spot in victory lane.

On Saturday, during an all-driver broadcast, Blaney interviewed Xfinity race winner Brad Keselowski. And after picking up his first ever Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday at Pocono Raceway, it was Blaney’s turn to be interviewed by Keselowski on FOX.

The 2012 NASCAR champion, who finished fifth, was all fired up about the opportunity.

That’s not a bad job of interviewing by Keselowski. Maybe he has a future in television after his racing career is over. He certainly has the energy and enthusiasm to do it.

He even got an invitation to Blaney’s victory party. That should be a ton of fun.