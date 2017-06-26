Watch Fenway Park Give Jerry Remy Huge Ovation Ahead Of Cancer Surgery

Share this:

Tweet







Jerry Remy has been a part of the Boston Red Sox family for almost 40 years, and he shared a very heartfelt moment with the Fenway Park crowd Sunday.

Remy, NESN’s color analyst for Red Sox games, recently was diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time in nine years. And as he prepares to undergo surgery Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Fenway Faithful gave the announcer a rousing show of support during the Red Sox’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Remy shadow boxed for the crowd as the jumbotron flashed a good luck message.

Take a look at the ovation below.

The Fenway Faithful wish Jerry Remy well on his surgery tomorrow (for recurrence of lung cancer.) #RedSox pic.twitter.com/Q8ndCnKdjF — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 25, 2017

Now that was a special moment.

Good luck, Jerry.

Thumbnail photo via NESN