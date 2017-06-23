Watch LaVar Ball Make Ultimate Villain’s Exit From NBA Draft Amid Hearty Boos

Share this:

Love him or hate him, and most people seem to choose the latter, LaVar Ball sure is entertaining. Just ask the crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Thursday undoubtedly was a special night for Ball, as he saw his son, Lonzo Ball, drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. And he wasted no time making bold predictions afterward, although a pair of Philadelphia 76ers weren’t too thrilled with his comments.

But the fun was just getting started. When LaVar Ball went to leave the main floor at Barclays Center, he received hearty boos from the fans in attendance. And in typical LaVar Ball fashion, he thrived in the moment and threw his Big Baller Brand hat into the stands.

LaVar Ball is the world's best heel. One lucky fan is walking away with a Big Baller Brand hat. pic.twitter.com/GMhGbVTjfv — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017

As LaVar Ball leaves, he throws his hat into the stands. This kid caught it. pic.twitter.com/74am91UtxY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2017

The sports world has its next great villain, and he’s a natural.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images