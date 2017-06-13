Watch LeBron James Throw Down Huge Dunk On Kevin Durant During Game 5

LeBron James already has made plenty of highlight-reel plays during the 2017 NBA Finals, and he added to that during the second quarter of Game 5 at Oracle Arena.
With the Cavaliers holding a six-point lead early in the second frame, guard Deron Williams corralled a rebound and started a 2-on-1 fastbreak with James.
Williams fed James who threw down a thunderous dunk on Warriors star Kevin Durant.
And James was able to finish the monster jam with Durant hitting him in the face.
Wow.
Welcome to the poster, Mr. Durant.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
