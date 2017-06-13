Watch LeBron James Throw Down Huge Dunk On Kevin Durant During Game 5

Share this:

LeBron James already has made plenty of highlight-reel plays during the 2017 NBA Finals, and he added to that during the second quarter of Game 5 at Oracle Arena.

With the Cavaliers holding a six-point lead early in the second frame, guard Deron Williams corralled a rebound and started a 2-on-1 fastbreak with James.

Williams fed James who threw down a thunderous dunk on Warriors star Kevin Durant.

LeBron is not human pic.twitter.com/loQCeg1mMH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2017

And James was able to finish the monster jam with Durant hitting him in the face.

Bron really dunked this pic.twitter.com/7hTwxQGKpJ — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 13, 2017

Wow.

Welcome to the poster, Mr. Durant.

