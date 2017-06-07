Watch Mitch Moreland, Hanley Ramirez Hit Back-To-Back Home Runs For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox held an early advantage against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, and home runs were a big reason why.
The Sox and Yankees both had one run entering the top of the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium, but first baseman Mitch Moreland and designated hitter Hanley Ramirez hit back-to-back home runs to give Boston a 4-1 advantage against Masahiro Tanaka.
Moreland got the party started with a two-run blast to right field.
And Ramirez followed with a solo homer to left field.
Not a bad start for the Sox’s bats.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images
