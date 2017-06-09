Watch Patriots’ Danny Amendola Throw Out First Pitch At PawSox Game

Share this:

Danny Amendola and the New England Patriots have been busy this week with minicamp practices, but he traded in his football helmet for a baseball glove Thursday night.

With minicamp practices all wrapped up, the Patriots wide receiver was at McCoy Stadium on Thursday night to throw out the first pitch before the Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, hosted the Buffalo Bisons.

.@Patriots Wide Receiver @DannyAmendola fires in some high heat to PawSox pitcher @AustinMaddox10 for our ceremonial first pitch tonight! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hqS5epW2QE — PawSox (@PawSox) June 8, 2017

On the mound for the @PawSox to throw out tonight's first pitch: @DannyAmendola! pic.twitter.com/DJqHTvA2xI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 8, 2017

Amendola also spent time interacting with fans and signing autographs, and he also made an appearance on the radio broadcast.

Throw a strike ✅ Sign autographs for @PawSox fans ✅ pic.twitter.com/DWbkn02rZT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 8, 2017

.@DannyAmendola looks great in that PawSox uniform 🔥🔥🔥His first pitch is coming up next 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/4CbUHt4XVk — PawSox (@PawSox) June 8, 2017

Seems like a pretty nice way to spend a beautiful Thursday night.

