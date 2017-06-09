Watch Patriots’ Danny Amendola Throw Out First Pitch At PawSox Game

Danny Amendola and the New England Patriots have been busy this week with minicamp practices, but he traded in his football helmet for a baseball glove Thursday night.
With minicamp practices all wrapped up, the Patriots wide receiver was at McCoy Stadium on Thursday night to throw out the first pitch before the Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, hosted the Buffalo Bisons.
Amendola also spent time interacting with fans and signing autographs, and he also made an appearance on the radio broadcast.
Seems like a pretty nice way to spend a beautiful Thursday night.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
