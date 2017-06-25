Watch Patriots QB Tom Brady Show Off Amazing Accuracy At Event In Japan

Share this:

Tom Brady has been taking his talents overseas this summer.

The New England Patriots quarterback was in China last weekend throwing passes on the Great Wall of China, and then he traveled to Japan for a quarterback clinic.

During a game at the event, one of the kids threw a football into a bin, and Brady stepped up to try and match it. The five-time Super Bowl champion threw a ball into a bin even further away, showing off his fantastic accuracy and drawing a roaring applause from everyone in attendance.

Check it out in the video below from The Japan Times.

It won’t be too much longer before Brady is throwing passes at Patriots training camp next month.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images