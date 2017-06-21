Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts Blast Back-To-Back Home Runs

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox fell into an early two-run hole against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, but that changed in a hurry.

During the top of the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium, two of Boston’s young stars put on an impressive power display to tie the game.

Andrew Benintendi led off the inning against Ian Kennedy with a monster shot to right field.

It was the 100th hit of Benintendi’s career and it went a long way.

Andrew Benintendi (12) off RHP Ian Kennedy (21) – 103.9 mph, 27 degrees (454 ft Home Run)

And Xander Bogaerts followed that by blasting a solo shot of his own. Your browser does not support iframes.

And Bogaerts’ homer wasn’t too shabby either.

Xander Bogaerts homers (5): fly ball to LCF (solo) [ 99mph • 404ft • 24° ]

Thumbnal photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images