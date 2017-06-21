Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts Blast Back-To-Back Home Runs

The Boston Red Sox fell into an early two-run hole against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, but that changed in a hurry.
During the top of the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium, two of Boston’s young stars put on an impressive power display to tie the game.
Andrew Benintendi led off the inning against Ian Kennedy with a monster shot to right field.
It was the 100th hit of Benintendi’s career and it went a long way.
And Xander Bogaerts followed that by blasting a solo shot of his own.
And Bogaerts’ homer wasn’t too shabby either.
Thumbnal photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images
