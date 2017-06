Share this:

Hanley Ramirez had missed the last three games for the Boston Red Sox as he nursed a knee injury, but the slugger picked up right where he left off in his return Thursday night.

With the Red Sox leading the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in the sixth inning, Ramirez provided some insurance with a monster shot to straightaway centerfield.

Hanley Ramirez with a frozen rope HR to CF to put the Red Sox up 5-3 pic.twitter.com/B5fP35KMsb — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 30, 2017

The longball was Ramirez’s 11th of the 2017 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images