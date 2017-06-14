Why Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Has WWE Feel To It

Share this:

OK, folks. Your wish has been granted. (Well, for some of you, at least.)

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. officially are scheduled to fight in a 12-round boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, meaning this summer just got a whole lot more interesting.

McGregor and Mayweather are the most popular stars in UFC and boxing, respectively, and much of their appeal stems from their flamboyant personalities. The next two months should feature quite the buildup, although it’s fair to question whether McGregor stands any chance whatsoever.

So, what’s the best-case scenario in terms of the actual fight if Mayweather is such a heavy favorite? What do casual fight fans really want out of this whole thing?

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle tackled those questions on the latest episode of “NESN Around,” and you can check out their reactions in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images