Why You Shouldn’t Expect To See Carl Edwards Back In NASCAR Anytime Soon

Share this:

Tweet







An apparition appeared at Sonoma Raceway this weekend in the form of former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards.

Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 marked Edwards first time at a race track since walking away from the Monster Energy Cup Series ahead of this season, but it doesn’t sound like the visit reignited his desire to race full-time, according to ESPN.

Edwards, who was at Sonoma to fulfill an outstanding sponsorship commitment, reportedly said if he wants to return to NASCAR, Joe Gibbs would be the first person he calls. Considering Edwards told reporters that he recently wrote Gibbs a note thanking him for supporting him as a driver, and allowing him to walk away when he wanted to, that call doesn’t seem likely.

“I’m probably happier and more content (than in January),” Edwards said, via ESPN. “You know how change is. You make a change, and there always is good and bad and there’s uneasiness. But, man, I’m enjoying life and it’s good.”

Many thought the 37-year-old would be Aric Almirola’s replacement while he’s injured, and that he could fill Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s seat next season, though neither situation materialized. That’s likely because, while the NASCAR world clearly is keeping him front of mind, he hasn’t paid much attention to the sport since he left, as he made clear while joking with reporters.

“Kyle Larson, is he leading the points? “That’s pretty cool,” Edwards said, according to ESPN. “That’s neat to see a guy that obviously has the talent and was able to go out there and get things done.”

Despite his distancing himself from NASCAR in his first year of retirement, Edwards apparently has still kept in touch with his friends from racing, such as Steve Arpin, who competes in Red Bull Global Rallycross. Edwards told ESPN he doesn’t have any plans regarding a drive in Red Bull GRC, but it “would be really fun” to test a GRC Supercar.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR