Young Red Sox Fan Rats Out Astros Fan Who Interfered With Fair Ball

A Houston Astros fan had a lapse of judgment in Saturday’s game against the Red Sox, and a young Boston fan made him pay for it.

In the second inning of the contest, Astros outfielder George Springer laced a liner down the third-base line, just narrowly staying within the lines for a fair ball. And after this mindless Houston fan interfered on the play, a young Sox fan was quick to notify authorities.

So not only did the youngster assist in another man’s ejection, he also received a pretty sweet souvenir by way of Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

That probably was the highlight of the kid’s night, though, as Houston routed Boston 7-1.