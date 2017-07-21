2017 British Open Live Stream: Watch Second Round Of Golf Major Online

The first round of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Scotland, is in the books, and two major champions sit atop the leaderboard.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and 2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka share the lead with Matt Kuchar at 5-under-par. Kuchar is one of the better players on the PGA Tour who’s never won a major, and he’s off to a great start in his pursuit of that elusive title.

Here’s how to watch the second round of the 2017 British Open online.

When: Friday, July 21, at 1:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images