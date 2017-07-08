2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Quaker State 400 Online

Share this:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is set to downsize from the 2 1/2-mile tri-oval of Daytona International Speedway to the 1 1/2-mile tri-oval at Kentucky Speedway for Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

The race will be somewhat of a test for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., on the heels of his second win of the year at Daytona, as some recently have speculated the Roush Fenway Racing driver’s performances on intermediate tracks could make or break his championship hopes. Danica Patrick, who dates Stenhouse, also will garner a lot of attention this weekend due to the return of her former primary sponsor, Nature’s Bakery.

Fans might witness Darrell Wallace Jr.’s final race of the year Saturday. Wallace has been piloting the No. 43 in Aric Almirola’s absence, though Almirola could return from his back injury as soon as the July 16 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Quaker State 400 online:

When: Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

