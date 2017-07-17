C.J. McCollum’s Instagram Post Fuels Carmelo Anthony-To-Blazers Rumors

Share this:

It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks part ways. The only question is, where will the 10-time NBA All-Star be playing basketball next season?

Anthony has been tied to trade rumors with a number of teams, most notably the Houston Rockets. Houston reportedly turned its full attention toward acquiring Anthony after the team traded for Chris Paul, and Anthony reportedly is “counting on” being traded to H-Town.

But the Rockets apparently aren’t the only Western Conference club interested in Anthony’s services. Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum had the basketball world buzzing Sunday when he posted an Instagram photo with some rather interesting photoshopping.

The Trail Blazers certainly could use another player capable of creating their own shot. Portland typically lives or dies by the play of its backcourt, as its offense largely is predicated on McCollum and Damian Lillard.

The Blazers have been a mid-level playoff team for the past four seasons, but the addition of Anthony could help them climb the ranks in the West.

