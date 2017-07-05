Celtics Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics landed marquee free agent Gordon Hayward on Tuesday, but now it’s time for the team to turn its attention back to Summer League action in Utah, where the C’s will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Celtics won their summer league opener over the Philadelphia 76ers in thrilling fashion on Monday night. Rookie forward Jayson Tatum hit the go-ahead basket with just 5.7 seconds remaining.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Spurs online.

When: Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CSNNE.com

