Daniel Ricciardo Rips Donuts At ‘F1 Live’, Was Specifically Told Not To

Daniel Ricciardo isn’t the best listener in the world, but British Formula One fans likely are grateful for that.

Ricciardo apparently was told not to do donuts while he drove one of Red Bull Racing’s show cars around Trafalgar Square on Wednesday for “F1 Live London.” But as you can see from a video of his demo run that Red Bull tweeted, the Aussie threw caution to the wind and started burning rubber almost immediately.

Once Ricciardo got out of the car, F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham reminded him that he was supposed to keep it clean while he was on the streets of London. The “Honey Badger,” though, insists he didn’t do donuts — per say.

Although Lewis Hamilton, who was absent from Wednesday’s festivities, is undeniably the most popular driver in F1, but Ricciardo is definitely a close second. We’re willing to bet nobody else on the grid could get Sir Patrick Stewart to chug champagne from their sweat-soaked race boot.