Dez Bryant Defends Ezekiel Elliott, Says He ‘Deserves To Have Fun’

Ezekiel Elliott seems to be making all the wrong moves lately. His teammate Dez Bryant, though, is willing to cut him some slack.

Elliott’s off-field issues, which include a possible suspension for domestic violence, a speeding ticket for driving 100 mph and accusations of assault, seem to suggest the star running back has lost his way. But, as far as Bryan is concerned, what Elliott’s going through is just part of the process.

“It’s just a steppingstone that he’s gonna get over,” Bryant told reporters Thursday, via ESPN. “(Elliott’s) a young guy. I’m not blaming it on that, (but) freshman college to playing for America’s team — it’s kinda hard to deal with.”

Although Bryant isn’t condoning Elliott’s behavior, he does believe the 2016 NFL rushing leader has more than earned the right to live it up on his off days.

“You gotta give ‘Zeke’ credit because he do deserve it, he do deserve to have fun,” Bryant said. “Because he put that work in to have fun. But, as the years pass, as he gets older, he’s gonna mature and things are gonna get a lot smoother.”

In the long run, that all could prove true. But in the meantime, Elliott probably would be well-served to listen to some of his teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images