Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Was Warned By Cowboys Players About Behavior

Share this:

Tweet







Ezekiel Elliott apparently has a lot of people he needs to say “You were right, I was wrong” to.

The Dallas Cowboys running back has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this offseason. Publicly exposing a women’s breast, possible suspensions for domestic violence and accusations of assault all have raised legitimate questions about his character. Maybe things would be different, though, if Elliott was a better listener.

“One NFL executive told (Bleacher Report) that throughout last season several Cowboys teammates, several former Cowboys players and even someone close to the league office all stressed to Elliott that he has to be more careful about his choices off the field,” Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported Wednesday.

Elliott’s problems seem to stem as much from a lack of self-awareness as they do a lack of situational awareness.

“There was a concern that Elliott, who was named to the All-Pro first team in his first season after being drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in April 2016, didn’t fully understand just how big a name he’d become,” Freeman wrote.

It’s hard to imagine that Elliott, despite being just 21 years old, is ignorant to the level of his own fame. All the coverage he’s received — both good, and bad — has been impossible to miss.

Still, it appears the fears of those around him were justified.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images