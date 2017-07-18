‘Game Of Thrones’ Invading Fenway Park Tuesday For Red Sox-Blue Jays

Share this:

Winter has come to Fenway Park.

Don’t worry, there’s no snow in the forecast Tuesday night for the Boston Red Sox’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. But there will be a chill in the air, as the Red Sox are hosting a special “Game of Thrones” theme night to celebrate Sunday’s return of the popular HBO show for a seventh season.

All fans in attendance will get the chance to take pictures on the “Iron Throne,” which will be set up in the Big Concourse between Gates B and C during the game. And there’s another cool perk: Fans who purchased a special Game of Thrones ticket package will receive bobbleheads of Red Sox outfielder and Jon Snow doppelganger “Ser” Andrew Benintendi.

It's Game of Thrones night at Fenway tonight, with "Ser Andrew Benintendi" bobbleheads and all. pic.twitter.com/eCRDKnqyqy — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) July 18, 2017

We’re not sure if Benintendi’s flow is on par with the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, but it’s pretty close.

Fans in the ballpark also will have the opportunity for photo ops with actors dressed as the show’s lead characters, including Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen. We even heard there was a recent dragon sighting…

Can't wait until next week for more @GameOfThrones? Come sit in the Iron Throne tomorrow at Fenway! #GoTMLB Tix: https://t.co/0o7UMcLiFr pic.twitter.com/HtsR3wOpac — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2017

